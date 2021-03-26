GEICO Invests in Female Mentorship with the Power of Technology through its Partnership with Mentoring Her
GEICO Promotes Mentorship Through New Partnership With Mentoring HerREISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March is Women’s History Month and the Mentoring Her platform is joining forces with GEICO on a new initiative. Through this partnership, Mentoring Her will provide its technology-based mentoring solution to connect top women GEICO executives with mentees over the next year.
Mentoring Her is a virtual social networking platform for girls and women designed specifically for mentorship. It is a place for community, communications and connections. Mentoring Her uses matching algorithms to find the best mentor-mentee matches for optimal mentoring relationships and outcomes. It aims to reduce inequalities, promote gender equality, and break down barriers to access such as geography, time, race, socioeconomic status and more; GEICO joined with Mentoring Her to help reduce the gap of women mentors due to access challenges and also to help meet the United Nations global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4, 5 and 10.
“This will be extremely beneficial for the mentees on the platform that currently number over 1000 and come from all walks of life,” said Dr. Lola Adeyemi, founder of Mentoring Her. “This is a great example of an organization taking actionable steps to impact change.”
Seyi Bamidele
Mentoring Her
+1 443-538-9603
seyi@mentoringher.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn