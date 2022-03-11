Mentoring Her Launches ESG Impact Strategy to Improve Access to Female Mentorship
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mentoring Her is a social networking virtual platform for females from different walks of life, both young and old which serves the purpose of mentorship, where women can freely express themselves, interact, and seek guidance. Mentoring Her was birthed to produce a generation of informed women, reduce gender inequalities, and create opportunities for women.
This vision as stated by it’s founder- Dr. Lolade Adeyemi, a 2021 Forbes NEXT 1000 Honoree falls in line with pushing to invest in women and our community by utilizing sustainable technology that has the greatest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) impact on ourselves, community, and society as a whole. Over 87% of reports carried out by mentors and mentees have shown that mentorship is a catalyst that brings about improvement in the career, academic and personal lives of people.
Mentoring Her is committed to prioritizing social and environmental impact as an integral part of its company strategy. In order to take increased action on its commitment, Mentoring Her completed the Proof of Impact assessment process in October-November 2021 to evaluate its current impact practices and capabilities, and design a data-driven solution to impact measurement. As a result of this, Mentoring Her has developed an ESG Impact & Sustainability Strategy- mapped against the leading United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Sustainable Development Goals(SDG) standards to provide a vision for Mentoring Her’s path forward on its ESG journey.
Mentoring Her’s Impact Thesis prioritizes four core impact outcomes:
1. Increasing gender equality through female empowerment (SDG 5 and 10)
2. Decreasing gender inequalities in the workplace, pay and leadership/governance (SDG 5 and 8)
3. Improving quality of life for women and families (SDG 8 and 10)
4. Promoting increased purpose and achievement for women and girls (SDG 4, 5 and 10)
Mentoring Her is taking several immediate steps to becoming a more valuable and higher impact organization to their mentors, mentees and stakeholders.
In the spirit of transparency, we are glad to share this report with all our stakeholders. We welcome your thoughts, suggestions and partnerships to make what we do better. Let us work together to close the mentorship gap that we know exists in mentoring girls and women.
Mayowa Agoro
