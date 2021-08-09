The Abrahamic Business Circle will host Pre-Expo Event featuring Ambassador of Republic of Sierra Leone to the UAE

The Abrahamic Business Circle - Agriculture Event

Ambassador Rashid Sesay of Republic of Sierra Leone will be speaking at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 hosted The Abrahamic Business Circle.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOP AGRICULTURE firms from every part of the world will come together on 29th of September 2021 at The Oberoi Dubai, Dubai, UAE from 2pm to 6pm and will be followed by cocktails post-networking reception at 6pm to 8pm.

His Excellency Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals, Founder and The Abrahamic Business Circle's Chairman of the Board will welcome Global INVESTORS, Founders, CEO, DIPLOMATS, Decision Makers from all sectors + Private Offices of the Royal Families + some Members of the Royal Families and distinguished guest from Agriculture Sector.

Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the UAE, His Excellency Rashid Sesay will be speaking at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Lets grow together” hosted The Abrahamic Business Circle.

Sierra Leone’s land is suitable for the cultivation of a wide range of crops including rice (the country's staple food), cassava, maize, millet, cashew, rubber, ginger, vegetables, fruits, and sugarcane; cash crops such as cocoa, coffee and oil palm; and the rearing of livestock.

This Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration and knowledge while continuing to sustain long standing relationship among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is one the fastest growing global networking organizations and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum. Founded by H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, the organization is composed of high-level individuals who shares the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization’s initiative will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Upcoming Conference Dates in 2021:

28th -29th October 2021 –Annual Investment Convention 2021

25th November 2021-Technology Investment Conference 2021

SOURCE: The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Office. www.theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com

