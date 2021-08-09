PhD Studies - Granted full academic scholarships to deserving students worldwide

Phd Studies

Through PhD Studies, H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c Raphael Nagel provided 3,000 scholarship programs worldwide to help the young generation eager to pursue their studies.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, Impact Investor, Senior Advisor to Governments, Royal Families and UHNWI, Chairman & Founder of THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE, Ambassador of the Global Union to the United Arab Emirates together with PhD Studies, an International Online Business School based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Executive Director, Francisco Peñaherrera have granted Full Academic Scholarships to deserving students with limited resources worldwide so that they can have an access to higher education.

H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel and through PhD Studies he provided 3,000 scholarship programs worldwide that will help the young generation who has willingness and eagerness to pursue their studies. The scholarship program focuses on degrees that will definitely give them lifetime benefits for career development like Diploma’s in Business Management, Diploma’s in Health and Social Care, Diploma’s in International Supply Chain Operations and Master’s of Business Administration.

H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel is a renowned investor, a lobbyist and a philanthropist. In 2021, he has received more than 20 awards and recognitions for his outstanding work in Economic Diplomacy and his Philanthropy in Education worldwide. He has been chosen as one of the most inspiring business leaders of the year by Forbes Magazine.

About PhD Studies

PhD Studies offers Fast Track and Flexible Programs which are 100% Online that you can finish in the shortest period of time, with UK Accredited Degrees and Globally Recognised. Partnered with 40 Top Universities in the UK and United States.

Executive Director, Francisco Peñaherrera of PhD Studies ensures to provide the high quality of education will be on top of his priorities. Meeting all the needs of the students worldwide should meet beyond expectations.

If you are planning to migrate to the UK, they have the best fitted programs that you can choose from Business Management, Human Resources, Health and Social care, Hospitality and Tourism, Law and Education, Cyber Security and Logistics.

Having long term relationships with Universities and Professors it helps our students to overcome their struggles on their study.

As PhD Studies offers wide range of degree courses to choose from Diploma, Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD as it allows all our student to develop their interest to choose the right University for their career advancement.

