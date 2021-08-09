Raphael Nagel Renowned investor to publish a new book on investment forecast after the pandemic

Raphael Nagel

The book is set for a tentative global release late next year and will be published in print, digital, and audio forms.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.E. Dr. Raphael Nagel is a renowned investor, philanthropist, Forbes Inspiring Business Leader, and senior advisor to governments and UHNWI. He has authored and edited several books on highly relevant issues such as Economics and Geopolitics. In 2016, Dr. Nagel wrote the book, Turbocapitalismo, Los Maestros De La Quiebra, a guide to some of the corruption cases that have taken over the news in recent years and a way to put a face on the anonymous victims of abuses in the banking sector. In 2020, he wrote Riding the Wild Tiger; the book provides in-depth information about the troubled world we live in and advises on overcoming many hurdles by making the right decision at the right time.

This time, the renowned investor and Forbes Leader is writing a continuation of his last book, Riding The Wild Tiger, and will produce a must-read guide for business persons and those looking to reinvent themselves after these difficult times. Based on his own experienced and knowledge he would like to give the readers a better understanding of how to be key role players in this new financial world.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and its fallouts have given us a new opportunity to sit down and think it over," he said; this crisis is challenging leaders across the world and each of us on a daily basis; people need to be best informed on what to do and how to respond. This book provides all the above in addition to pragmatic solutions on how to overcome the above with simple logical, comprehensive education.

