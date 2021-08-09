Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Crash / Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A502673                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby                                          

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/08/2021 @ approximately 1430 hours 

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Irasburg, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Covered Bridge Road

WEATHER: Good            

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION:

1.           Grossly Negligent Operation

2.           Eluding a Police Officer

3.           Excessive Speed

4.           Recklessly Endangering another Person

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ ACCUSED: Juvenile #1

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Dakota

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR/ VICTIM: Michael Harbec

AGE:   54  

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

 

PASSENGER/ VICTIM: Melissa Harbec

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threating injuries to both the operator and passenger

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH/ INCIDENT:

 

On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were on routine patrol in Irasburg, Vermont. While patrolling Troopers observed a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. A Trooper attempted to stop the operator, who failed to yield to the Trooper’s blue lights and siren and accelerated away at high speeds and began passing other motoring traffic.  The Trooper discontinued attempting to stop the truck, as the truck was failing to stop and driving aggressively and erratically, putting other traffic in danger.

 

Shortly after, at approximately 1436 hours, the Vermont State Police received report of a two-motor vehicle crash at the above listed intersection. Upon Trooper’s arrival, Juvenile #1 was identified as the operator of vehicle # 1 and Michael Harbec was identified as the operator of vehicle # 2. Through investigation it was revealed Juvenile #1 failed to stop at a stop sign and continued to travel across the centerline causing vehicle # 2 to crash into vehicle # 1. All parties involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and Melissa was transported by EMS to the North Country Hospital. Vehicle #1 was identified as the fleeing truck from just minutes before. Vehicle #1 was towed from the scene by Rockwells Auto and Vehicle # 2 was towed from the scene by Wright’s Towing.  Juvenile # 1 was taken into custody for the above listed offenses, processed at the Derby Barracks and later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional           

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2021 @ 1300 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

