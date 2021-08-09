Derby Barracks / Crash / Multiple Offenses
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A502673
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/08/2021 @ approximately 1430 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Irasburg, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Covered Bridge Road
WEATHER: Good
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION:
1. Grossly Negligent Operation
2. Eluding a Police Officer
3. Excessive Speed
4. Recklessly Endangering another Person
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ ACCUSED: Juvenile #1
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Dakota
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR/ VICTIM: Michael Harbec
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
PASSENGER/ VICTIM: Melissa Harbec
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life-threating injuries to both the operator and passenger
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH/ INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were on routine patrol in Irasburg, Vermont. While patrolling Troopers observed a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. A Trooper attempted to stop the operator, who failed to yield to the Trooper’s blue lights and siren and accelerated away at high speeds and began passing other motoring traffic. The Trooper discontinued attempting to stop the truck, as the truck was failing to stop and driving aggressively and erratically, putting other traffic in danger.
Shortly after, at approximately 1436 hours, the Vermont State Police received report of a two-motor vehicle crash at the above listed intersection. Upon Trooper’s arrival, Juvenile #1 was identified as the operator of vehicle # 1 and Michael Harbec was identified as the operator of vehicle # 2. Through investigation it was revealed Juvenile #1 failed to stop at a stop sign and continued to travel across the centerline causing vehicle # 2 to crash into vehicle # 1. All parties involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and Melissa was transported by EMS to the North Country Hospital. Vehicle #1 was identified as the fleeing truck from just minutes before. Vehicle #1 was towed from the scene by Rockwells Auto and Vehicle # 2 was towed from the scene by Wright’s Towing. Juvenile # 1 was taken into custody for the above listed offenses, processed at the Derby Barracks and later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2021 @ 1300 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.