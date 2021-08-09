7 Sands Partners; BRANDED as the most efficient MARKETING Partner in the UAE

7 Sands Partners

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In our World nowadays, you can no longer rely on traditional advertising alone to promote your business. Digital marketing is everywhere. In today's business, the video has become an indispensable element of communication with customers, partners, and investors. Every business needs an exciting promo or corporate video to get the attention of customers and visitors, thousands of views on YouTube, Website, and Facebook & Instagram.

7 Sands Partners under the management of a young Entrepreneur; Mr. Aaron Nagel; the Executive Director and son of His Excellency Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel- a World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals.

With his years of experiences and wide knowledge in Marketing, Mr. Aaron Nagel delivering new ideas for the market and finds his passion in doing the most professional work for any business to push its audience and increasing its potential with his new ideas and his well experienced team. Aaron Nagel believes that the internet is the new future of marketing as we knew it and he is right because big brands are switching the last years more and more from the traditional way of marketing to the digital marketing strategies even more because of COVID19 there has been an increase online businesses like the multinational tech company Amazon which reported a 70% increase in earnings in the first nine months of 2020, up US$5.8 billion from a year earlier. The way of Marketing has changed to a digital concept so it is important to adapt to it as soon as possible.

7 Sands Partners a Dubai-based company is considered to be the fastest growing Marketing Company in the Middle East, specialized in digital marketing, Content Photography, Videography and Promotional Videos. They offer bright and efficient videos that are enhancing businesses brand visibility locally and internationally to a wider audience.

About the 7 Sands Partners

