ALTA DATA TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES MULTI CHANNEL EMBEDDED MIL-STD-1553 MEZZANINE BOARD WITH ETHERNET CONNECTIVITY
Small Interface Board Advances Designs of Embedded and Portable Avionics Platforms with 1-2 Dual Redundant 1553B Channels on a Small PCB.
We’ve had several customers ask us to provide the inner workings of our popular, real-time Ethernet-1553 converter, ENET, for their embedded systems, and this resulted in the new MEZ-E1553 product.”RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alta Data Technologies (Alta) announces the release of a mini embedded mezzanine board for MIL-STD-1553 networks: MEZ-E1553™. The MEZ-E1553 product provides 1-2 dual redundant 1553B channels with an Ethernet backplane interface on a small 3.6x5.6cm PCB. The product is available now for immediate delivery in Dual (BC/BM or mRT/BM) or Full Function (BC/mRT/BM) models.
“We’ve had several customers ask us to provide the inner workings of our popular, real-time Ethernet-1553 converter, ENET, for their embedded systems, and this resulted in the new MEZ-E1553 product. Customers can quickly integrate this small mezzanine PCB into their system, and utilize the same AltaAPI SDK software as all our other products, often without even recompiling their application. For new customers, the Berkley socket layer means the MEZ-E1553 will work with almost any operating system. The MEZ-E1553 compliments our Mini PCI Express embedded cards (MPCI2-1553) for systems like Com Express.” states Harry Wild, VP of Sales for Alta.
Jake Haddock, CTO of Alta adds, “We offer a design reference card with complete schematics, STEP 3-d files and breck-out cables for bench testing. The customer can connect the MEZDEV-E01 board to their development computer via Ethernet and write their application while designing the hardware. The MEZ-E1553 is ideal for almost any rugged, custom requirement. The product also includes signal capture (o-scope) capability for troubleshooting 1553 cable issues, and cybersecurity signal modeling.”
Almost every avionics or communication system implements an Ethernet topology, but most 1553 Ethernet converter products are processor-based with unsecure IP network stacks that greatly slow down communications. ENET, NLINE, and MEZ-E1553 designs are FPGA hardware-based UDP thin servers that provide a real-time 1553-Ethernet connection and reduces threats of viruses or hacking. These products provide all the advanced controls of traditional 1553 interfaces, and can simultaneously auto bridge time-stamped 1553-UDP packets without any programming. There is a fast auto-boot feature, and data structures can be controlled through standard socket communications as implemented in almost every OS, even DO-178 compliant systems.
About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly growing company that provides industry-leading COTS 1553 and ARINC products with over $150M in sales. Products are offered in high-density channel configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the AltaAPI, AltaView Analyzer and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal software packages. Other products include: PMC, XMC, PCI Express, PCI, PC/104, cPCI, PXI, PXIe, Thunderbolt™, and USB – all backed with a 5-year warranty. Operating system platforms include MS Windows, Linux, VxWorks, Greenhills Software’ Integrity, National Instruments’ LabVIEW/Windows. Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. For more information, contact Alta at www.altadt.com.
