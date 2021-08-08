Rutland Barracks // Fire Investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B403243
TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill
STATION: Rutland Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: August 8, 2021 4:15 AM
LOCATION: 149 North Street Brandon, VT
INCIDENT: Fire Investigation
VICTIM: Kelly Disorda
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 8, 2021 at approximately 4:15 AM the Brandon Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 149 North Street in Brandon. When firefighters arrived, they found the detached garage fully involved with fire. Firefighters from Brandon and Pittsford were able to suppress the fire quickly which prevented further fire spread and limited property damage. As part of Chief Kilpeck’s assessment of the fire scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.
On August 8, 2021 FEIU investigators conducted a fire scene examination. The origin of the fire was determined to be inside the garage in the general area of the overhead door. The cause of the fire is undetermined but is not considered to be the result of direct human involvement.
There were no injuries resulting from this fire. Property damage is estimated to be in excess of $75, 000 as the family lost several all-terrain vehicles that were stored inside the garage at the time of the fire.
