Rutland Barracks // Fire Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B403243

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Rutland Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: August 8, 2021 4:15 AM

LOCATION: 149 North Street Brandon, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Kelly Disorda

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 8, 2021 at approximately 4:15 AM the Brandon Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 149 North Street in Brandon. When firefighters arrived, they found the detached garage fully involved with fire. Firefighters from Brandon and Pittsford were able to suppress the fire quickly which prevented further fire spread and limited property damage. As part of Chief Kilpeck’s assessment of the fire scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

On August 8, 2021 FEIU investigators conducted a fire scene examination. The origin of the fire was determined to be inside the garage in the general area of the overhead door. The cause of the fire is undetermined but is not considered to be the result of direct human involvement.

There were no injuries resulting from this fire. Property damage is estimated to be in excess of $75, 000 as the family lost several all-terrain vehicles that were stored inside the garage at the time of the fire.

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

To request a copy of a report follow this link:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests