St. Johnsbury / Disorderly Conduct X2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403817
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/08/21 at 1633 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2/ Severance Hill in St. Johnsbury and Pearl Street in St.Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct X2, Littering
ACCUSED: Nicole Rivet
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIMS: Rural Community Transportation & the public
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/08/21, at approximately 1633 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a disorderly female on US RT 2 near Severance Hill Road, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Nicole Rivet attempted to jump out of a moving RCT vehicle at this location. Shortly after this incident, this same female continued the disorderly behavior by yelling obscenities in the middle of the roadway of Pearl Street in St. Johnsbury. Rivet was charged for these offenses and set to appear at the court date below. Rivet will also be issued a littering ticket after Troopers observed her tear up her citation and throw it on the ground.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/21 at 0830
COURT: Caledonia County
