St. Johnsbury / Disorderly Conduct X2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403817

TROOPER: David Garces                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/08/21 at 1633 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2/ Severance Hill in St. Johnsbury and Pearl Street in St.Johnsbury

 

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct X2, Littering

 

ACCUSED: Nicole Rivet                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIMS: Rural Community Transportation & the public

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/08/21, at approximately 1633 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a disorderly female on US RT 2 near Severance Hill Road, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Nicole Rivet attempted to jump out of a moving RCT vehicle at this location. Shortly after this incident, this same female continued the disorderly behavior by yelling obscenities in the middle of the roadway of Pearl Street in St. Johnsbury. Rivet was charged for these offenses and set to appear at the court date below. Rivet will also be issued a littering ticket after Troopers observed her tear up her citation and throw it on the ground.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/25/21 at 0830        

COURT: Caledonia County

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

