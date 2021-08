To All Media Outlets.

FROM VSP Williston:

RE: Road Closure 89 NB

Both lanes of 89 Northbound at mm 69.2 are closed as this time due to a motor vehicle accident.

There are no further details and the road is closed until further notice. Travelers are advised to seek alternate routes. Traffic will be diverted at exit 10 Northbound.

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

VSP Williston

802-878-7111