Violation of Conditions of Release / St Albans Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2007159
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/27/2025 at 0307 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89, Swanton
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Timothy Hogan
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 26th, 2025, at approximately 0307 hours, the Vermont State Police St Albans barracks was dispatched to a report of a male walking in the middle of the southbound lane on Interstate 89 in Swanton. Upon arrival the male was idetified as Timothy Hogan, age 43. Hogan had consumed alcohol against his court ordered conditions of release. Hogan was issued a citation for violation of conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 11/17/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
LODGED – NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: No
