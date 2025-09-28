Submit Release
Violation of Conditions of Release / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2007159

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2025 at 0307 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89, Swanton

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Hogan

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 26th, 2025, at approximately 0307 hours, the Vermont State Police St Albans barracks was dispatched to a report of a male walking in the middle of the southbound lane on Interstate 89 in Swanton. Upon arrival the male was idetified as Timothy Hogan, age 43. Hogan had consumed alcohol against his court ordered conditions of release. Hogan was issued a citation for violation of conditions of release. 


COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 11/17/2025 at 1000 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED – NA 

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Legal Disclaimer:

