Violation of Conditions of Release / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2007159 TROOPER: Andrew Underwood STATION: St Albans Barracks CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: 09/27/2025 at 0307 hours LOCATION: Interstate 89, Swanton VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions ACCUSED: Timothy Hogan AGE: 43 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 26th, 2025, at approximately 0307 hours, the Vermont State Police St Albans barracks was dispatched to a report of a male walking in the middle of the southbound lane on Interstate 89 in Swanton. Upon arrival the male was idetified as Timothy Hogan, age 43. Hogan had consumed alcohol against his court ordered conditions of release. Hogan was issued a citation for violation of conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE: 11/17/2025 at 1000 hours COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court LODGED – NA BAIL: NA MUG SHOT: No



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222) Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks (802)524-5993

