25A2007198 / Suspicious Package / St. Albans Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2007198
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lippa
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09-28-25 / 1201 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Road, Fairfax
VIOLATION: Suspicious Package
ACCUSED:
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09-28-25, at approximately 1201 hours, Troopers form the St. Albans Barracks responded to an address on East Road, Fairfax for a reported suspicious package. Upon Trooper’s arrival, it was determined State of Vermont Hazardous Materials Team (HAZMAT)would respond to investigate.
Upon HAZMAT's team arrival, and through their investigation it was determined the package was safe and not suspicious.
Fairfax Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Christian Hunt & K9 Loki
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Fax: (802) 527-1150
Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.