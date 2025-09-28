25A2007198 / Suspicious Package / St. Albans Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A2007198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lippa

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09-28-25 / 1201 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Road, Fairfax

VIOLATION: Suspicious Package

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09-28-25, at approximately 1201 hours, Troopers form the St. Albans Barracks responded to an address on East Road, Fairfax for a reported suspicious package. Upon Trooper’s arrival, it was determined State of Vermont Hazardous Materials Team (HAZMAT)would respond to investigate.

Upon HAZMAT's team arrival, and through their investigation it was determined the package was safe and not suspicious.

Fairfax Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.

