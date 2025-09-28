Submit Release
News Search

There were 205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,369 in the last 365 days.

25A2007198 / Suspicious Package / St. Albans Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2007198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lippa                            

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09-28-25 / 1201 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Road, Fairfax

VIOLATION: Suspicious Package

 

ACCUSED:                                               

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09-28-25, at approximately 1201 hours, Troopers form the St. Albans Barracks responded to an address on East Road, Fairfax for a reported suspicious package.  Upon Trooper’s arrival, it was determined State of Vermont Hazardous Materials Team (HAZMAT)would respond to investigate. 

 

Upon HAZMAT's team arrival, and through their investigation it was determined the package was safe and not suspicious.

 

Fairfax Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sgt. Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

25A2007198 / Suspicious Package / St. Albans Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more