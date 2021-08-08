Update to road closure Interstate 89 nb MM 69.2 ROAD OPEN

The motor vehicle incidents north bound on interstate have been cleared and all lanes of travel are re-opened at this time.

A press release with further information will be issued in due time

VSP WILLISTON 802-878-7111

From: Trombino, Sam <Sam.Trombino@vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, August 8, 2021 2:33 PM To: Trombino, Sam <Sam.Trombino@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Update to road closure Interstate 89 nb MM 69.2

Update to road closure. 89 Northbound is now open to one lane of traffic in the area of the moto vehicle incident.

Further updates will be issued as they become available.

Williston VSP

802-878-7111

From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, August 8, 2021 2:12 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Interstate 89 nb MM 69.2

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.