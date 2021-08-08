Submit Release
Update to road closure Interstate 89 nb MM 69.2 ROAD OPEN

The motor vehicle incidents north bound on interstate have been cleared and all lanes of travel are re-opened at this time.

 

A press release with further information will be issued in due time

 

 

VSP WILLISTON 802-878-7111

 

Update to road closure. 89 Northbound is now open to one lane of traffic in the area of the moto vehicle incident.

 

Further updates will be issued as they become available.

 

Williston VSP

802-878-7111

 

Both lanes of 89 Northbound at mm 69.2 are closed as this time due to a motor vehicle accident.

 

There are no further details and the road is closed until further notice. Travelers are advised to seek alternate routes. Traffic will be diverted at exit 10 Northbound.

 

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

 

 

VSP Williston

802-878-7111

Update to road closure Interstate 89 nb MM 69.2 ROAD OPEN

