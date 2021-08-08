Submit Release
News Search

There were 54 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,165 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Vandalism by Motor Vehicle // Multiple incidents

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: Multiple

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Audrey Currier, Trooper Seth Boudreau, Sgt. Mike Kamerling                           

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: Early morning hours of 08/08/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple residences on Lamkin St and Durkee Rd, Highgate

VIOLATION: Vandalism by motor vehicle

 

 

 

VICTIM: Multiple victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lamkin St. and Durkee Rd

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, starting at approximately 07:00 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans received multiple reports of vandalism to the lawns residences located on Lamkin St. and Durkee Road in Highgate. A total of thirteen (13) residences sustained thousands of dollars of damage as a result of a motor vehicle traveling onto the lawns and spinning its tires.

 

All incidents appear related.

 

Troopers continue to follow up on several leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Vandalism by Motor Vehicle // Multiple incidents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.