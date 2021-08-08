St. Albans Barracks // Vandalism by Motor Vehicle // Multiple incidents
CASE#: Multiple
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Audrey Currier, Trooper Seth Boudreau, Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: Early morning hours of 08/08/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple residences on Lamkin St and Durkee Rd, Highgate
VIOLATION: Vandalism by motor vehicle
VICTIM: Multiple victims
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lamkin St. and Durkee Rd
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date, starting at approximately 07:00 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans received multiple reports of vandalism to the lawns residences located on Lamkin St. and Durkee Road in Highgate. A total of thirteen (13) residences sustained thousands of dollars of damage as a result of a motor vehicle traveling onto the lawns and spinning its tires.
All incidents appear related.
Troopers continue to follow up on several leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks.