St. Albans Barracks // Vandalism by Motor Vehicle // Multiple incidents

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: Multiple

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Audrey Currier, Trooper Seth Boudreau, Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: Early morning hours of 08/08/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple residences on Lamkin St and Durkee Rd, Highgate

VIOLATION: Vandalism by motor vehicle

VICTIM: Multiple victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lamkin St. and Durkee Rd

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, starting at approximately 07:00 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans received multiple reports of vandalism to the lawns residences located on Lamkin St. and Durkee Road in Highgate. A total of thirteen (13) residences sustained thousands of dollars of damage as a result of a motor vehicle traveling onto the lawns and spinning its tires.

All incidents appear related.

Troopers continue to follow up on several leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks.