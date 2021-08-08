PhD Studies Received an Award, “Excellence in Online Learning”

Phd Studies

PhD Studies was with “Excellence in Online Learning”.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhD Studies was honored to be part of the UAE Bridal Makeup & Bedazzled Awards 2021 held last 31st July 2021 in Le Meridien Hotel, Dubai. The said event was hosted by Dr. Mansoor Alobeidli MD, an Award-Winning Passionpreneur, Healthcare, Beauty & Passion, Middle East Beauty Ambassador, World Peace Ambassador (WPT) – Global Fashion & Beauty Ambassador.

Talented individuals gathered on the said event and performed Live Makeup, exhibition, and fashion show. The extravagant event also featured live entertainment, giveaways by various brands, and launch of various businesses and brands followed by a majestic awards ceremony. Francisco Peñaherrera (Executive Director) of PhD Studies is one of the recipients of the award, “Excellence in Online Learning”.

On the other hand, Dr. Mansoor Al Obeidli was recognized and appointed as member of the Academic Board of PhD Studies at the same time.

PhD Studies is an International Online Business School based in United Arab Emirates, recognised by UK awarding organization regulated in England (Qualifi) and partnered with more than 40 Top Universities located in the United Kingdom and United States.

Through PhD Studies UK Accredited Online programs, it improves your ability to think critically in your role apart from being a student and as an employee.

For more information, please contact:

PhD Studies

students@phdstudies.ae

+971 50 593 0170