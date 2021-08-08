Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / First degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B403238

TROOPER: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle                            

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/07/21 at 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22A and Mill Pond Road Benson, Vermont

VIOLATION: First degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Gross Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED:  Matthew Haunte                                              

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

 

VICTIMS: Multiple motor vehicle operators on Route 22A Benson, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/07/2021, at approximately 1900 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a road rage incident that began on VT Route 22A in Addison County and continued in to the Town of Benson, VT. Investigation revealed Haunte operated his motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner when he attempted to run other vehicles off the roadway. Haunte used his motor vehicle to deliberately strike another motor vehicle almost causing that vehicle to crash into oncoming traffic. Haunte was ultimately stopped while operating a vehicle in the Town of Fair Haven, VT.  Haunte was subsequently taken into custody, processed and lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. Troopers were assisted by the Castleton Police Department and Fair Haven Police Department.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/2021

COURT: 12:30 PM

BAIL: $1,000

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

Rutland Barracks / First degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

