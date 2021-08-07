St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information Stolen Vehicle
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202996
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 7th 2021 at 1316 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Patton Shore Road, Franklin
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 7th 2021 at 1316 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a stolen vehicle from a residence located on Patton Shore Road in the town of Franklin. The complainant advised sometime overnight their vehicle had been taken from their residence without permission by an unknown person. The vehicle in question was described as a dark blue 2015 Toyota Highlander with a Maryland registration plate. Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation or who may come across the vehicle in question are asked to contact Trooper Conte with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.