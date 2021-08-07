Submit Release
News Search

There were 75 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,233 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information Stolen Vehicle

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 21A202996

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans                         

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: August 7th 2021 at 1316 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Patton Shore Road, Franklin

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 7th 2021 at 1316 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a stolen vehicle from a residence located on Patton Shore Road in the town of Franklin. The complainant advised sometime overnight their vehicle had been taken from their residence without permission by an unknown person. The vehicle in question was described as a dark blue 2015 Toyota Highlander with a Maryland registration plate. Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation or who may come across the vehicle in question are asked to contact Trooper Conte with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information Stolen Vehicle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.