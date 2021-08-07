St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information Stolen Vehicle

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 21A202996

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 7th 2021 at 1316 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Patton Shore Road, Franklin

On August 7th 2021 at 1316 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a stolen vehicle from a residence located on Patton Shore Road in the town of Franklin. The complainant advised sometime overnight their vehicle had been taken from their residence without permission by an unknown person. The vehicle in question was described as a dark blue 2015 Toyota Highlander with a Maryland registration plate. Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation or who may come across the vehicle in question are asked to contact Trooper Conte with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.