Update Missing Person Colin Wytrwal

 

On May 8th 2025 the Vermont State Police were notified that Colin Wytrwal had been located by family members and is safe.

 

 

***Initial news release, 04:07 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2025***

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE: 25B1003190

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gary T. Salvatore                           

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#:(802)-722-4626

 

DATE/TIME: May 8th, 2025, at 0057 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 131, Perkinsville, Vermont

VIOLATION: Missing Person

 

MISSING PERSON: Colin Wytrwal                                               

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Perkinsville, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from a family member looking to report 19-year-old Colin Wytrwal missing.

 

Family stated that Wytrwal left his residence in Perkinsville, Vermont, in a black Toyota Tundra bearing Vermont registration 444A103, around 1930 hours. The family stated that Wytrwal suffers from depression, and there are concerns for his well-being.

 

Wytrwal's iPhone Tablet showed him in the Lebanon, New Hampshire area before it was turned off. We urge anyone with information about Wytrwal's whereabouts to call the Vermont State Police—Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4626.

 

