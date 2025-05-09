Update Missing Person Colin Wytrwal
On May 8th 2025 the Vermont State Police were notified that Colin Wytrwal had been located by family members and is safe.
***Initial news release, 04:07 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2025***
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE: 25B1003190
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gary T. Salvatore
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)-722-4626
DATE/TIME: May 8th, 2025, at 0057 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 131, Perkinsville, Vermont
VIOLATION: Missing Person
MISSING PERSON: Colin Wytrwal
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Perkinsville, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from a family member looking to report 19-year-old Colin Wytrwal missing.
Family stated that Wytrwal left his residence in Perkinsville, Vermont, in a black Toyota Tundra bearing Vermont registration 444A103, around 1930 hours. The family stated that Wytrwal suffers from depression, and there are concerns for his well-being.
Wytrwal's iPhone Tablet showed him in the Lebanon, New Hampshire area before it was turned off. We urge anyone with information about Wytrwal's whereabouts to call the Vermont State Police—Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4626.
