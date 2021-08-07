Road Closure in Enosburg, VT
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The roadway near Boston Post Rd & Tyler Branch Rd in Enosburg is closed due to an accident.
This incident is expected to last for or until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
