Road Closure in Enosburg, VT

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The roadway near Boston Post Rd & Tyler Branch Rd in Enosburg is closed due to an accident.

This incident is expected to last for or until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Respectfully,

Brendan Day

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173