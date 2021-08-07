St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash , Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A403790
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748- 3111
DATE/TIME: 08/07/2021 at 0113 hours
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I 91 mm 132
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Cameron Messier
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Focus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Severe Damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: NVRH St. Johnsbury
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Raymond Lewis
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Infinity
VEHICLE MODEL: G35
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Rear Damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to a two vehicle motor vehicle crash on I-91 South MM 132, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Operator 1 was identified as Cameron Messier of St. Johnsbury. Operator 2 was identified as Raymond Lewis. Investigation determined that Messier rear ended another vehicle while driving on I-91. Messier was cited to appear for Negligent Operation in Caledonia Criminal Court Division. This investigation is still pending regarding possible DUI.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ________1038______ T23 VSA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.