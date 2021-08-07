St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash , Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A403790

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748- 3111

DATE/TIME: 08/07/2021 at 0113 hours

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I 91 mm 132

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cameron Messier

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Severe Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NVRH St. Johnsbury

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Raymond Lewis

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Infinity

VEHICLE MODEL: G35

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Rear Damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to a two vehicle motor vehicle crash on I-91 South MM 132, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Operator 1 was identified as Cameron Messier of St. Johnsbury. Operator 2 was identified as Raymond Lewis. Investigation determined that Messier rear ended another vehicle while driving on I-91. Messier was cited to appear for Negligent Operation in Caledonia Criminal Court Division. This investigation is still pending regarding possible DUI.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ________1038______ T23 VSA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.