Fawad Zavary, Vice President of Exclusive Furniture Honored as 40 Under 40 by Home Furnishings Business in Houston, TX
Continuing his family legacy, Fawad Zavary follows in his father and brother’s footsteps making a footprint in his local community in the furniture business.
It is my honor to be recognized as 40 under 40 in the furniture industry.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing his family legacy, Fawad Zavary follows in his father and brother’s footsteps making a footprint in his local community in the furniture business. Zavary wears many hats as Vice President of Exclusive Furniture and works closely with the general manager as well as district and regional managers to implement strategic successes, achieve goals, and mentor members of the Exclusive Furniture staff helping them not only grow into management roles but also develop their career trajectory. As such, Zavary’s strategic vision and involvement in his company’s culture and community has earned him a place at the table as one of the 40 under 40 in the Home Furnishings Business.
— Fawad Zavary, VP, Exclusive Furniture
He and his brother Sam Zavary and family collectively manage the day to day of Exclusive Furniture with Fawad being at the forefront of the customer experience as well as operations and logistics. With many of the sourcing for outdoor, home office, and rustic furniture coming from his vision, Fawad sources those categories that you see on the Exclusive Furniture floor. Among many other responsibilities, Zavary trains warehouse staff and encourages the team to expand their knowledge in all areas of the business to advance their careers while supporting the company’s mission. He has helped grow Exclusive Furniture from a one store location to eight locations and counting in the Houston, Texas, market and says his goal for Exclusive Furniture in the next ten years is to continue "delivering a first class product while giving first class service, so that when people think of furniture, they think of Exclusive Furniture."
Zavary also has a heart for philanthropy. He is frequently seen donating his time to Habitat for Humanity helping improve homes and neighborhoods in the Houston area. Using Exclusive Furniture as a vehicle, he has also donated furniture to more than 100 local families after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and has donated funds to help provide healthy lunch meals to children in the Houston area who are less fortunate and whose families have difficulty making ends meet. He has also rolled up his sleeves aiding families with refugee status through Exclusive Furniture's mattress donation via various local non profits.
Zavary is honored to be amongst his peers receiving this honor. The ‘Forty Under 40 Home Furnishings Business Class of 2021’ is at the forefront of the new ‘pivot and pandemic’ era where their leadership helps navigate uncharted territories. This class has found new ways to not only conduct business but also help their companies thrive during a time of global crisis. According to the HFB article, … ‘Individually and collectively, these young leaders proved their worth by navigating one of the greatest challenges our industry — and the world — has ever dealt with. These future leaders found strategic and creative solutions to the unique challenges faced by the home furnishings industry. In the post-pandemic economy, innovation and reinvention will be the keys to success.”
See nomination here: http://hfbusiness.com/CurrentIssue/CurrentIssueModule/ArticleId/21603/cover-story-the-silver-lining-reimagining-business.
