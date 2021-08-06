Maine DOE Update – August 6, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The Maine Department of Educations Data Team will be leaving Synergy open for the 2020-2021 school year data entry through August 15th, 2021 to allow organizations to change their summer graduates’ end statuses to “Graduated with regular, advanced, International Baccalaureate, or other type of diploma”. | More

News & Updates

Governor Janet T. Mills’ 3rd Annual Opioid Response Summit was on held on July 15th this year and reminded the public of the importance of social emotional learning and trauma informed approaches in Maine schools, highlighting the work of the Maine Department of Education’s development of SEL4ME, a social emotional learning (SEL) platform for Maine educators and learners. | More

Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services has been awarded a State Personnel Development Grant (SPDG) by the U.S. Department of Education Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP). State Personnel Development Grants are awarded to state run agencies with the aim of improving and increasing professional development for “individuals providing early intervention, educational, and transition services to improve results for children with disabilities.”* | More

Maine Adult Education Hub 9 staff, Biddeford Adult Education students and some of their college aged children attended a professional Water Treatment forum at Southern Maine Community College recently. | More

Maine Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) has earmarked $60K for education agriculture grants in 5 categories in 2021! This support of Maine agriculture education in grades Pre-Kindergarten through 12 is a direct result of the Maine Agricultural Specialty License Plate. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has announced over $2 million in pilot implementation funding for Maine schools that have created innovative pilot programs as part of the Rethinking Remote Education Ventures (RREV) project. Imagined and designed by teams of educators right here in Maine, the pilots offer responsive and systemic approaches to engaging students in their education. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites school principals to apply for an inspiring professional learning opportunity. The Transformational Leaders’ Network (TLN) offers Maine principals an opportunity to deepen their leadership skills while they are leading transformational efforts in their schools. This “learner-centered” program has a ten-year history of success and is open to ALL Maine principals at no cost. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

