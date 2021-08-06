» News » 2021 » Missouri State Museum presents Missouri Trailblaze...

Missouri State Museum presents Missouri Trailblazer: John William “Blind” Boone and Carl Schurz virtual program Aug. 17

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 6, 2021 – Missouri State Museum and Daniel Boone Regional Library staff invite the public to a virtual program about Missouri trailblazers John William “Blind” Boone and Carl Schurz at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17. The program will highlight Boone, an African American musician and entertainer, and Schurz, a German Civil War general, reporter and politician. Both struggled with oppression but were spirit-filled and challenged all people to live their lives to the fullest.

Those interested in attending must register online to receive a Zoom link to the program at events.dbrl.org/event/5357721. The event will be recorded for later viewing.

This program is a monthly series highlighting Missouri’s most significant trailblazers, who made an impact on our culture through major events, leadership, innovation and more, in honor of Missouri's bicentennial.

This is one of many events Missouri State Parks is hosting to commemorate the state's bicentennial. To see a complete list of bicentennial-related events and learn more about the commemoration, visit mostateparks.com/bicentennial.

For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

