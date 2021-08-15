» News » 2021 » Knob Noster State Park seeks volunteers for park b...

Knob Noster State Park seeks volunteers for park beautification day Aug. 28

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 15, 2021 – Spend the morning outdoors and assist park staff and volunteers at the annual park beautification day from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 28. Projects will include litter cleanup, trail work, maintenance, exotic and invasive plant control and more. The Knob Noster Lions Club will be providing free lunches for volunteers.

Individuals, families, groups and organizations are encouraged to volunteer. To allow staff to prepare projects, registration is recommended, particularly for larger groups. Participants should bring work gloves, insect repellent and drinking water and wear closed-toe shoes.

To register or for more information, call the park office at 660-563-2463.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Knob Noster State Park is located near Knob Noster and Whiteman Air Force Base, off Highway 50 and south on Highway 23 or Highway DD. For more information about the event and to register, call the park at 660-563-2463.

