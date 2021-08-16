» News » 2021 » New MoDNR website will launch August 18

New MoDNR website will launch August 18

New site dnr.mo.gov is scheduled to launch Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 16, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has redesigned and reorganized its website to improve the customer experience and allow users to find the information they need easier and faster.

The department’s new website, scheduled to launch Aug. 18, will continue to be hosted at dnr.mo.gov.

“We recognize the department’s current website is outdated and difficult to navigate,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “We wanted to develop a more secure website that is intuitive for our customers to navigate and reflects our mission and commitment to the citizens of Missouri.”

Aside from a completely new look, users will notice the website content has been reorganized based on areas of focus, such as air, waste and recycling, water, energy, state parks and general topics. The new website was also built with mobile optimization in mind, allowing content to flow easily between desktop and mobile devices. Popular services such as permitting, financial opportunities, public notices, monitoring and reporting will be prominently displayed in a Popular Services menu.

“One of the new attributes we are excited to debut is our document search feature, the first-ever developed for a Missouri state government website,” said Heidi Rice, the department’s web content coordinator. “Citizens will be able to sort through thousands of documents, including fact sheets, guidance documents, forms, reports and other information using multiple filters and search options to easily find the document they need."

The department anticipates users will welcome the reorganized, simplified redesign. When the website goes live, visitors are encouraged to explore it and provide feedback at dnr.mo.gov/accessibility. For more information, contact the department at 573-751-1010 or communications@dnr.mo.gov.

###