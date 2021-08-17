» News » 2021 » Missouri State Museum hosts virtual Landing After ...

Missouri State Museum hosts virtual Landing After Hours: The Capitols of Missouri Sept. 1

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 17, 2021 – Missouri State Museum invites the public to attend a virtual program, The Capitols of Missouri, as part of its ongoing “Landing After Hours” series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 on the Missouri State Museum Facebook page: facebook.com/MissouriStateMuseum/.

Join our museum interpreter, Henry Gensky, for a presentation on Missouri's current and previous capitol buildings. This is a great opportunity to learn about the history, art and architecture of Missouri's seat of government.

The Missouri State Museum’s “Landing After Hours” events are held the first Wednesday of each month.

For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

