SR 302 Little Minter Creek culvert install delayed until 2022

Stream restoration efforts continue at Minter Creek through late summer

PURDY – Work to install a culvert that will improve fish migration under State Route 302 near Purdy has been rescheduled for 2022.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation were unable to obtain critical materials in time for the permitted in-water work windows at Little Minter Creek. The previously announced eight-day closure of SR 302 will be rescheduled in summer 2022. WSDOT will announce the dates of the highway closure as work is scheduled.

Minter Creek work wraps up

Nearby at Minter Creek, crews are applying the finishing touches after a separate outdated culvert was replaced with a new bridge earlier this year. Throughout the month of August, travelers will continue to see intermittent lane closures near the work zone. The lane closures allow heavy equipment to enter and exit the active work zone. Crews will cleanup the site and remove the temporary access road through late summer. Once this work is complete, crews will temporarily shut down the work zone through winter.

