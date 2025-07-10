Northbound I-5 reduced to one lane overnight in DuPont July 25 and 26

DUPONT – Nighttime travelers who use northbound Interstate 5 through DuPont could see major congestion during the nights of Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are removing temporary structures that were used to build a new bridge deck on the new Steilacoom-DuPont overpass.

To do this, crews will close lanes on northbound I-5 and detour travelers through the Steilacoom-DuPont Road off- and on-ramps.

What to expect

Overnight Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26, northbound I-5 lane closures will begin near Center Drive starting at 8 p.m.

From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly:

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane.

The remaining lane will be directed up and over the Steilacoom-DuPont Road off- and on-ramp.

Night closures of Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass

To keep travelers moving on I-5, the Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass will also close. During the closure:

Northbound I-5 travelers needing to use exit 119 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road will detour to 41st Division Drive and return to southbound I-5 to exit 119.

Travelers on Steilacoom-DuPont Road heading to northbound I-5 will detour to southbound I-5 to exit 118 at Center Drive and return to northbound I-5.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass.

Travelers are encouraged to:

Add at least one hour of extra travel time.

Consider postponing or rescheduling discretionary trips.

If possible, travel before or after the work.

Project information

In April, crews installed girders for a new Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass. In June, concrete for the new bridge was poured and a bridge deck was formed. Now, the temporary structure used to form the concrete must be removed.

The new overpass will be completed in 2026 as part of the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for the project. Real-time traveler information is also available from the WSDOT app, and the WSDOT statewide travel map.