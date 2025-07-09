Southbound I-5 pavement repair work begins July 16 from Blaine to Ferndale

BLAINE – Southbound Interstate 5 will get a facelift in northern Whatcom County, as a project to repair and replace pavement between Blaine and the Nooksack River crossing in Ferndale will begin Wednesday, July 16.

Paving

Starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace failing pavement on segments of southbound I-5 and make repairs where on- and off-ramps connect to the interstate.

Crews will repair potholes, cracking and settling pavement, and replace the top level of asphalt. This project will extend the life of the pavement and provide a smoother, safer driving experience along the 10-mile stretch of southbound I-5.

Guardrail

WSDOT also will upgrade aging guardrail on the shoulders of southbound I-5 and update cable barrier between the northbound and southbound lanes. The new guardrail and cable barriers are designed to help prevent vehicles from leaving the roadway and reduce the severity of crashes.

Guardrail work will take place off the roadway, but drivers should still expect lane and shoulder closures to create a safe work zone.

Keeping drivers moving during construction

Paving and guardrail repair work requires different lane, shoulder and ramp closures, including:

Nighttime lane closures: Southbound I-5 lane closures are allowed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, Sundays through Friday mornings. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph for all lane shifts.

Southbound I-5 lane closures are allowed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, Sundays through Friday mornings. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph for all lane shifts. Daytime and nighttime shoulder closures: Southbound I-5 shoulder closures are allowed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Sundays through Thursdays or 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Sundays through Friday mornings.

Southbound I-5 shoulder closures are allowed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Sundays through Thursdays or 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Sundays through Friday mornings. Nighttime ramp closures and detours: Southbound I-5 ramp closures are allowed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Sundays through Friday mornings.

The $7.6 million project is expected to be finished in fall 2025.

Real-time information is available via the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center map.