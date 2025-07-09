Paving project set to start mid-July in Coles Corner area of US 2 near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH – A stretch of US 2 that is a gateway to popular tourist destinations east of Stevens Pass will be repaved starting on Monday, July 14.

The project will stretch from milepost 78, west of the junction of US 2/State Route 207 Coles Corner, to milepost 89 near Chiwaukum Creek trailhead, west of Leavenworth. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will resurface the highway’s driving lanes to prevent further deterioration of the pavement. Crews also will perform bridgework near Nason Creek at milepost 81.

Travelers will encounter single-lane closures and flagger-controlled traffic with a pilot vehicle during working hours.

Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 14. It will switch to nighttime hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Tuesday, July 15, to avoid interfering with a slope-stabilization project on four stretches of US 2 between mileposts 60 and 98 scheduled to begin the same day.

The paving project is expected to finish in mid-October.