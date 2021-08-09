Kelsie Kimberlin’s Single “American Guns” Continues To Be More Relevant Than Ever, Unfortunately
America's Obsession WIth Guns Causes An Epidemic Of Violence
I released American Guns a year ago this month and since then, we have had hundreds of mass shootings here and thousands of deaths. This amounts to a second preventable epidemic we are facing here.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When artist Kelsie Kimberlin originally crafted her scathing indictment of the nation’s fascination with gun culture back in 2020 with her single “American Guns,” it was written with the sincere hope that for once, her music would somehow be less relevant in the future to come. As the epidemic of gun violence continues to plague the USA now more than ever before in history, Kelsie’s song is a genuine reflection of the country staring right back at itself in the mirror, defiantly unmoved in the wake of so much horror and tragedy. The unfortunate truth and shocking reality is, “American Guns” is more relevant every day.
— Kelsie Kimberlin
With the understanding that so very much more is required than mere thoughts and prayers – Kelsie fearlessly took aim at the glamorization and glorification of “American Guns” through a stunningly satiric video that holds nothing back when it comes to its sarcastic visuals combined in tandem with the weight of her song’s meaningful messages. An authentic call to action, designed to wake the nation from its startling indifference towards the never-ending violence happening daily and create the changes we need to protect our society & the people we love – “American Guns” is every bit as controversial as it is uncomfortable, every bit as catchy as it is cleverly crafted to make a statement on how grim reality has become. Intentionally provocative to stimulate thought, discussion, and a sense of urgency that reflects the need to address the devastating impacts of gun violence & fix the problem with permanent solutions – Kelsie Kimberlin boldly dares to speak up at times where politicians & those in power, all remain silent.
If you are reading this message right now, it’s because that same change we’ve been calling out for, has still not happened. It’s because there has been yet another mass shooting in the United States, resulting in more needless death and the continuing deterioration of the society we share together. It’s because we have not taken the legislative steps required to create a safer place that we can all be truly proud of. And until such time arrives, you can expect to find Kelsie Kimberlin 100% ready to speak truth to power.
Join the young artist & activist on her mission to make the planet a better place for one and all. “American Guns” is written with the pure intentions of getting people to stop & think about how seriously perverse the obsession with guns has become, and the savage implications of our future to follow if it isn’t solved. A powerful and gripping reminder that the responsibility lies in each and every one of us to rise up in the face of the nation’s biggest threat of domestic terrorism, to create the better tomorrows we all deserve.
