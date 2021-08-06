BET’S Urban Beauty TV Returns For Encore Airings In August 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- To commemorate Black Small Business Month in August 2021, Urban Beauty TV - a five-part series on Black Entertainment Television’s BET-Her that first aired last March – will return for five Saturdays in August, starting on August 7th at 10:30 pm ET (with the show “About Her Business” as the lead-in at 10 pm ET). For the airdate of Saturday, August 28th, 2021, the fourth and fifth part of Urban Beauty TV will air back-to-back for an entire hour from 10:30 pm ET to 11:30 pm ET.
Created by BET executive producer Jon Marc Sandifer, Urban Beauty TV is the first syndicated show dedicated to health, beauty, and style told through a multicultural lens, Hosted by model and media personality Midori Amae, the series shines a spotlight on some of our culture’s most innovative style architects as they share the stories behind building their successful brands.
Urban Beauty TV features appearances from R&B superstar Monica, Monique Rodriguez - Founder/CEO of Mielle Organics; Tahirah Carter - Founder/Owner of The Faded Beauty & Barber; Brianna Walton and Ashley Williams - Noire Beautè; Dr. Nia Banks, plastic surgeon; and Ms. Bling, Owner/Designer of MsBlingBling.com. Leading experts and pop culture staples such as Yandy Smith-Harris and Serayah share the latest in beauty products, trends and routines.
According to BET’s Sandifer, “Urban Beauty TV began as an internship platform for youth to learn about television production. Then the program quickly blossomed into an opportunity that provided a pathway to brand awareness for brand architects, who are rewriting the rules when it comes to entrepreneurship.”
“The urban community has long held a magnetic affinity for beauty,” Sandifer continues. “As a content creator, I felt there was a need to create a platform that reflects all these elements by telling the stories of these personalities who are pushing the envelope in all facets of beauty and trends.”
For more information on Urban Beauty TV, click HERE
For media inquiries, contact Double XXposure - angelo@dxxnyc.com
Angelo Ellerbee
Created by BET executive producer Jon Marc Sandifer, Urban Beauty TV is the first syndicated show dedicated to health, beauty, and style told through a multicultural lens, Hosted by model and media personality Midori Amae, the series shines a spotlight on some of our culture’s most innovative style architects as they share the stories behind building their successful brands.
Urban Beauty TV features appearances from R&B superstar Monica, Monique Rodriguez - Founder/CEO of Mielle Organics; Tahirah Carter - Founder/Owner of The Faded Beauty & Barber; Brianna Walton and Ashley Williams - Noire Beautè; Dr. Nia Banks, plastic surgeon; and Ms. Bling, Owner/Designer of MsBlingBling.com. Leading experts and pop culture staples such as Yandy Smith-Harris and Serayah share the latest in beauty products, trends and routines.
According to BET’s Sandifer, “Urban Beauty TV began as an internship platform for youth to learn about television production. Then the program quickly blossomed into an opportunity that provided a pathway to brand awareness for brand architects, who are rewriting the rules when it comes to entrepreneurship.”
“The urban community has long held a magnetic affinity for beauty,” Sandifer continues. “As a content creator, I felt there was a need to create a platform that reflects all these elements by telling the stories of these personalities who are pushing the envelope in all facets of beauty and trends.”
For more information on Urban Beauty TV, click HERE
For media inquiries, contact Double XXposure - angelo@dxxnyc.com
Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
angelo@dxxnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn