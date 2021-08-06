Sophia Casey, PCC Named ‘8 Top Transformational Life Coaches To Know’ in 2021 By USA Today

Sophia Casey, PCC, M.S. Dr. Pamela Antoinette Larde, Ph.D., CPC

SOPHIA CASEY, DIRECTOR OF FACULTY AND TRAINING DEVELOPMENT AT ACADEMY OF CREATIVE COACHING, IS ON A MISSION TO TRANSFORM COACHING WORLDWIDE

ACC is among the first black female-owned ICF ACTP accredited coaching schools in the world. With Coach Sophia's help, we have built a successful team and transformed hundreds of coaches' lives.” — Dr. Pamela Larde, Founder and President at the Academy of Creative Coaching

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, USA Today announced the Academy of Creative Coaching (ACC) Director of Faculty Training and Development, Sophia Casey, PCC, as ' 8 top transformational life coaches to know ' in 2021. This milestone is of great importance to forwarding the mission of Creative Change™. With the leadership of Sophia Casey, ACC has been able to equip individuals to develop and implement innovative strategies that bring about transformative change personally, professionally, and in the social landscape of our global community."With more people seeking a coaching experience, finding the right one can be daunting," says USA Today. "You literally can't go wrong working with any of these coaches on your journey to becoming the best version of yourself."Coach Sophia is committed to "empowering leaders to transform their professional and personal lives despite external circumstances and do so with ease and flow." Sophia has been featured on CBS, NBC, Fox News, and SiriusXM radio for more than 30 years; Sophia has served as an agent of change for followers worldwide."ACC is among the first black female-owned ICF ACTP accredited coaching schools in the world," says Dr. Pamela Larde, Founder and President at the Academy of Creative Coaching. "With Coach Sophia's help, we have been able to build a successful team and transform the lives of over four hundred coaches. Coach Sophia has played an instrumental role in the growth of The Academy."This news comes in the wake of many recent accomplishments of the company, including:Accomplishment #1: Dr. Larde recently accepted the role as Director of Education at the Institute of Coaching, McLean Hospital, Affiliate of Harvard Medical.Accomplishment #2: Dr. Larde continues to be committed to serving the community through her initiative working with Morris Brown College as a partner in their unprecedented re-accreditation process.Accomplishment #3: ACC is approved to offer ICF Continuing Coaching Education (CCEs) for coaches on a pathway to renew ICF credentials.Accomplishment #4: ACC's passion for a just and equitable world created the vision for ACC's NEW Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) Training "As a young professional, I was told I was too young, too gregarious, too Black or not smart enough to take on big leadership roles. I continued to push through leaning on faith, being in action, and using my perfectly imperfect gifts to move forward and help others do the same," says Coach Sophia.Click the link to learn more about Coach Sophia being recognized as '8 top transformational life coaches to know' in 2021.ACC's fundamental purpose is to train coaches to specialize in creative change, equipping them with the ability to develop and implement innovative strategies that bring about transformative change personally, professionally, and in the social landscape of our global community. We demonstrate that creative change can happen within various areas through our specializations, including the medical field, personal relationships, the executive suite, or college campuses.

