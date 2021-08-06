RE: ROAD CLOSURE- Vt Route 105 near North Pleasant St. North Troy
The roadway is now back open. Please drive carefully.
Vermont State Police Derby
Vt Route 105 in the area of North Pleasant St near St. Vincent’s Catholic Church is closed due to an incident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.