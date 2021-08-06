FaithPrep Academy of Indiana to Provide Full-Time Online School Option for Students in Grades K-12
Private Christian school will participate in Choice Scholarship and offer early college, career readiness and life-focused programsCOLUMBUS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FaithPrep Academy of Indiana is set to open its virtual school doors on August 30th to Indiana students in grades K-12. The new private online Christian school was approved by the Indiana Board of Education earlier this summer. The school will host a series of online and in person Information Sessions next week across the state. These sessions will allow Indiana families looking for online learning options to meet with school leaders and ask questions about the private school which will participate in the newly expanded Choice Scholarship Program. A complete list of Information Sessions as well as general program information can be found at www.faithprep.com.
The FaithPrep education model provides a unique student experience that promotes personalized learning with a purpose. In collaboration with Stride K12, the leading digital learning company in the country, it offers a world-class online platform and curriculum along with the tools, training, and support needed for successful online learning. It also uses the Servant Learner program from Faith Academics that integrates Christian worldview curriculum and focuses on social and emotional learning, character formation, leadership development, and life preparation. The school’s mission is the help students pursue academic excellence, develop Christian character, and discover their gifts, talents, and purpose to follow God’s calling in life.
One of the distinctive features of FaithPrep is the options for students to take online dual enrollment courses and earn college credits through the Faith Collegiate program as well as career readiness courses and earn industry certification through the Faith Pathways program. Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion will be a lead partner for the dual enrollment courses. The career readiness program is provided through Stride Career Prep.
Students will also be able to attend learning centers or “Faith Centers” in certain locations around the state. These centers will promote socialization with other students, offer faith-enrichment activities and provide general program support. FaithPrep will use several of the IWU Education Centers across the state for their Faith Centers, including those in Indianapolis and Greenwood.
FaithPrep Academy of Indiana is authorized by the same governing board which operates Columbus Christian School. Kendall Wildey will serve as Superintendent of both schools. The school was approved by the Indiana Board of Education and is a participant in the Indiana Choice Scholarship program.
According to Wildey, this new school will compliment and support the growing movement of Christian education around Indiana. “FaithPrep Academy of Indiana is designed for those families seeking a full-time online learning option that provides strong academics in a Christian school environment. With the expansion of the Choice Scholarship program, FaithPrep Academy of Indiana will be able to provide an innovative school program that is both accessible and affordable to families across the state. We are online, faith-based and life-focused. This is the first program of its kind in Indiana.”
Enrollment is open to all Indiana residents in grades K-12. Tuition is $6,250 for grades K-5 and $7,250 for grades 6-12. There is a $200 enrollment fee. Fees for Faith Centers and Faith Collegiate courses are additional. IWU alumni and staff get a discount on tuition as an affiliate partner. Under the law that was revised this year, most families in the state will qualify for the Choice scholarship which would cover a significant portion of the school’s tuition and fees. FaithPrep Academy of Indiana begins classes on August 30th but will enroll students throughout the year.
About Columbus Christian School
Established in 1976, Columbus Christian School (CCS) is an inter-denominational private school offering superior Christian education to children from three years of age through the twelfth grade. FaithPrep Academy of Indiana is authorized by the CCS governing board. It is the schools’ shared mission to help students pursue academic excellence, develop Christian character, and discover their gifts, talents, and purpose to follow God’s calling in life. For more information visit www.visitcolumbuschristian.com.
About Faith Academics, LLC
Faith Academics is a faith-based learning company that supports and helps operate a network of private online Christian schools and homeschool programs for students in grades K-12 across the country. More information can be found at www.faithprep.com.
About Stride, Inc.
At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.
