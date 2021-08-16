Greenup's Work Progresses on the West Shore Lake Ponchartrain Project - Providing Storm Protection for the River Region

The $760 million dollar project will span 18.5 miles including 17.5 miles of levee. Greenup's role is to remove 1.5 million cubic yards of clay from the Spillway. Greenup Industries specializes in construction and facilities management. Steve Keen, Greenup Industries' Construction Manager. Rodney Greenup, CEO of Greenup Industries.

The company has completed 30 percent of its two contracts to excavating, processing, and stockpiling clay material within the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

This project will provide peace of mind and stability for the residents and businesses in this area, and I’m excited to see this much needed flood protection coming to the River Region.” — Rodney Greenup, CEO of Greenup Industries

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenner-based Greenup Industries (“Greenup”) continues to make progress on their portion of the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Project (WSLPP).Greenup’s primary operations on the site have been excavating, processing, and stockpiling clay in two areas within the Bonnet Carre Spillway . The company was awarded two contracts for stockpiling clay, a 20 million contract in January, 2020, and a second contract for 17.9 million in November, 2020.The West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project is located in southeast Louisiana on the east-bank of the Mississippi River in St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James Parishes in Southeast LA. The $760 million dollar project will span 18.5 miles including 17.5 miles of levee, 1 mile of T-wall, 4 pumping stations, 2 drainage structures, and approximately 35 utility relocations. The structure will span from the Bonnet Carre Spillway to the Mississippi River Levee near Garyville and provide storm surge protection and improved resilience on the western shores of Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. Construction of the project is being funded through a state and federal cost share, the feds will cover 65% of the project and the state will perform work - design and construction - valued at their 35% share of the total project cost"Greenup's Construction Manager, Steven Keen, reported that despite last month's rain hampering the progress of the clay hauling and stockpiling, approximately 157,000 cubic yards have been stockpiled thus far. This represents over 30 percent of the 500,000 cubic yards to be excavated and stockpiled. Greenup has also extending the hauling road for the stockpile to ensure better access to reach future levee sites: “This consists of clearing vegetation, leveling the existing ground surface, installing a geogrid material for enhanced stabilization, adding sand on top of the geogrid, spreading a geotextile fabric, and finally, adding crushed limestone,” Keen explained. The access road renovation at the Stockpile location in LaPlace is estimated at 35 percent complete. "Because the pit and stockpile are located in the spillway, weather setbacks at Stockpile 2 had more impact," Keen said, “In August, we were back on track, hauling and stockpiling the clay." By the end of the project, Greenup will have removed 1.5 million cubic yards of clay from the Spillway."We are honored to be part of the project that provides much needed flood protection for the River Region. This project will provide peace of mind for the residents and business, especially with the increased number of named storms," Rodney Greenup, CEO of Greenup Industries. In early August, the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center increased the number of named storms that they first predicted back in May. The original outlook had 13-20 named storms expected for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The mid-season update states that the season is expected to have 15-21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater). Of the 15-21 named storms, they predict that 7-10 will be hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), of which 3-5 could become major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5 with winds 111 mph or greater).The West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane Protection project is a joint effort of CPRA and the New Orleans District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Pontchartrain Levee District, and St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James parishes. Construction of the project is being funded through a 65 percent federal, 35 percent local cost share. The project is slated for completion by 2024.Greenup is adept at handling large-scale projects for the public good. From refurbished roads and bridges to industrial construction and maintenance, Louisiana-based Greenup Industries is behind countless projects across the Gulf South that point to the region’s growth and vibrancy. The company has expanded by leaps and bounds since its founding in 2012, becoming a leading construction contractor and provider of maintenance and third-party procurement services. With operations in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, Greenup Industries is poised for expansion into Florida soon, says founder and CEO Rodney Greenup, a New Orleans native who began his career as a mechanical engineer and project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “We’re continuing to grow and diversify,” says Greenup. “There’s a lot of growth potential and work to be done throughout the region.”About Greenup IndustriesBased in Kenner, Greenup Industries offers contracting and specialized construction services for industrial, commercial, and municipal clients. The company’s proprietary software, the Greenup Tracker , can connect third-party vendors with facilities that need painters, plumbers, groundskeepers, carpenters, etc.If you would like more information on this project, please get in touch with Greenup Industries at 225.283.4843 or info@greenupind.com.

At Greenup Industries, we value relationships