Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Adii Pienaar
Adii and Brilliant discuss how we can make work a meaningful part of life without letting it take over our lives and how to prioritize what really matters.
Like the age old question, what is the meaning of life? We should answer that question. And I don't think you find those answers exclusively by building a business...”SANDY, UT, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adii Pienaar is someone who uses his strengths, gifts, and talents in a variety of ways to solve real problems for others. He has been able to use his success in building companies to find a way of self-expression and to earn a living in the process. He’s a family man, a seeker, and a learner. He's also a three-time founder of Cogsy, Conversio, and WooCommerce. So, he knows a thing or two about building and growing a successful business from the ground up. One of the things that sets Adii apart is his ability to balance creating these successful businesses with the things he values most in life. In addition to his success in the business and tech worlds, he is also a writer. His latest book is called "Life Profitability: The New Measure of Entrepreneurial Success". He's also written a book called "Rockstar Business", another called "Branding", and even a book of poetry. He's been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Startups.com.
In this Interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Adii joins Brilliant Miller to discuss how he has been able to create successful businesses while keeping his priorities in check to continuously grow as a parter to his wife and a caring father to his children. Adii shares his goal setting process, how he finds meaning in his work, and they discuss some of the challanges that arise in creating businesses, in writing and publishings books, as well as the importance of including others in the creative process.
Topics Discussed:
• Being the best versions of ourselves
• Using labels positively to define our focus
• Finding the true meaning of the work we do
• Privilege and how we should approach it
• Being successful as an entrepreneur – both in business and in life
• How to create a community for building a business or a following
Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwZ832rKWJQ and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).
Visit the Adii Pienaar guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/adii-pienaar/
