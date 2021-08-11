Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Adii Pienaar

School for Good Living Logo

School for Good Living Logo

Brilliant Miller Headshot

Brilliant Miller Headshot

Adii Pienaar Podcast Interview

Adii Pienaar Podcast Interview

Adii Pienaar Headshot

Adii Pienaar Headshot

Adii and Brilliant discuss how we can make work a meaningful part of life without letting it take over our lives and how to prioritize what really matters.

Like the age old question, what is the meaning of life? We should answer that question. And I don't think you find those answers exclusively by building a business...”
— Adii Pienaar
SANDY, UT, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adii Pienaar is someone who uses his strengths, gifts, and talents in a variety of ways to solve real problems for others. He has been able to use his success in building companies to find a way of self-expression and to earn a living in the process. He’s a family man, a seeker, and a learner. He's also a three-time founder of Cogsy, Conversio, and WooCommerce. So, he knows a thing or two about building and growing a successful business from the ground up. One of the things that sets Adii apart is his ability to balance creating these successful businesses with the things he values most in life. In addition to his success in the business and tech worlds, he is also a writer. His latest book is called "Life Profitability: The New Measure of Entrepreneurial Success". He's also written a book called "Rockstar Business", another called "Branding", and even a book of poetry. He's been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Startups.com.

In this Interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Adii joins Brilliant Miller to discuss how he has been able to create successful businesses while keeping his priorities in check to continuously grow as a parter to his wife and a caring father to his children. Adii shares his goal setting process, how he finds meaning in his work, and they discuss some of the challanges that arise in creating businesses, in writing and publishings books, as well as the importance of including others in the creative process.

Topics Discussed:
• Being the best versions of ourselves
• Using labels positively to define our focus
• Finding the true meaning of the work we do
• Privilege and how we should approach it
• Being successful as an entrepreneur – both in business and in life
• How to create a community for building a business or a following

Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwZ832rKWJQ and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).

Visit the Adii Pienaar guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/adii-pienaar/

Brilliant Miller
Miller Innovation, BLLC
+1 801-200-3049
hello@goodliving.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Adii Pienaar

You just read:

Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Adii Pienaar

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brilliant Miller
Miller Innovation, BLLC
+1 801-200-3049 hello@goodliving.com
Company/Organization
School for Good Living
9350 S 150 E SUITE 1000
Sandy, Utah, 84070
United States
+1 801-563-4277
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Brilliant Miller founded the School for Good Living as a b-corporation that exists to empower everyone to live a life of meaning, purpose, and contribution. SGL serves individuals through a collection of services that include the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP), Coach Training Program (CTP), private one-on-one coaching, plus free content including the Three Point Thursdays email newsletter and weekly podcast interviews with thought leaders, extraordinary coaches, writers, and big thinkers.

www.goodliving.com

More From This Author
Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Adii Pienaar
Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Sadhguru
Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Neal Allen
View All Stories From This Author