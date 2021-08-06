Mossley Hill Ladies FC are looking for qualified Goal Keeper Coach

As part of the clubs ongoing improvements and journey to regain status in the FAWNL they are looking for a qualified Goal Keeping Coach

— Derek Booth - Manager
MOSSLEY HILL, SOUTH LIVERPOOL, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After returning to football from a COVID hit season Mossley Hill Ladies are looking for a goal keeper coach to join the staff.

Based in Mossley Hill, South Liverpool the ladies first team have had spells in the FAWNL and are currently in the NWWRL having been relegated several seasons ago. After rebuilding the squad and backroom staff they are looking to gain promotion back up into the FAWNL.

Being in an enviable position with having two goal keepers of excellent quality who are both looking to improve and play to the best of their ability, the position will be very rewarding.

The training facilities and equipment are of excellent quality and with sessions twice a week on 3G lasting one hour and thirty minutes per session there will be plenty of time to work with the keepers.

Matches are played on Sunday afternoons with a 2pm kick off and transport is provided from the club house for away matches.

If you are a qualified Goal Keeper Coach and are looking to be involved with a club moving forwards and upwards, please get in touch.

Derek Booth
Mossley Hill LFC
+44 7921 709793
club@mossleylfc.co.uk
