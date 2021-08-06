Meet the Baby now offers free digital image transfer with 4D Live scans
when a mother sees their baby move and the detail on the screen it is an amazing feeling which still gives me goose bumps”WARRINGTON, CHESHIRE, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of our service we are now offering free digital image transfers for all of our 4D Live baby scans, having seen the joy on mothers faces as they see their baby move around we felt it would be a good thing to do.
— Sherry Harris
We take many snapshots and some of the 3D imagery looks amazing, the technology has developed so much over the past few years. Being a mother and being asked to choose just a couple of the shots can be a tough decision so for all of our 4D Live Scans we are offering the video files free as part of the package.
For mothers who have booked the 4D live scans and have a short video file the offer to have the files transferred for free has become extremely popular.
Based in Warrington town centre, Meet the Baby has a private pregnancy clinic providing private ultrasound scans just a couple of minutes walk from the Cockhedge Shopping Park which provides free parking and very easy access.
Sherry Harris said "We love seeing the babies faces and their cute features, when a mother sees their baby move and the detail on the screen it is an amazing feeling which still gives me goose bumps as the mother often gets emotional. I wanted to enhance the experience for them and making all the digital files available is a great addition to our service."
All appointments at Meet the Baby in Warrington are a minimum of 20 minutes so mothers get plenty of time to enjoy the experience, the more detailed 4D Live scans are 30 minutes long. If the baby is in a poor place to be photographed or filmed we invite parents back for a rescan.
