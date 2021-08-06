Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board To Celebrate Graduation Class As Valley Prepares For Infrastructure Boom
Recent Study Highlights Importance of Training Skilled Workers - $47 Billion Expected to Be Invested in Central Valley Infrastructure in Next 10 YearsFRESNO, CA, USA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With billions of dollars of new infrastructure planned in the Central Valley over the next 10 years, the latest graduating class from Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board’s (FRWDB) Multi-Craft Pre-Apprenticeship Program has much to celebrate as it steps into the working world.
Twenty-four graduates from the most recent class — known as Cohort 33 — underwent six weeks of training that explored multiple trades through hands-on learning. This program is developed and executed through a partnership with Fresno, Kings, Madera, Tulare Building Trades Council. Certifications graduates received during this training include Certificate of Completion, OSHA 10 Card, Forklift Certification, and CPR/1st Aid Cards
Immediately following the ceremony, graduates will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from seven different unions in hopes of securing an apprenticeship. FRWDB proudly boasts that historically all graduates from this program attain apprenticeships which are required by most construction trades as a step to full time employment.
With a 97% graduation rate since program inception, FRWDB seeks to increase diversity amongst its graduates, specifically increasing the number of women, minorities, disadvantaged youth, ex-offenders and other underrepresented groups in apprenticeships and construction jobs.
Event Details
Friday, Aug 13, 2021at 10 a.m.
Guest speaker: Dr. Joaquin Arambula - Assemblymember, District 31
5410 E Home Ave, Fresno, CA 93727 (Sheet Metal Workers International Association)
One-on-one interviews will be available at 10:30 a.m.
The significance of the graduation is highlighted by a recently-released study commissioned by the FRWDB. Investment in Central Valley infrastructure in Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare Counties is estimated to be approximately $47 billion over the next 10 years creating thousands of new, well-paying jobs for trained workers. This demand for skilled workers makes this program critical to filling the future need in our community.
“Public Infrastructure Construction Jobs In the Central Valley” Highlights
Fresno County Transportation Plan Expenditures from 2020-2031 total $3.3 billion
Fresno, Madera, Kings, Tulare Building Trades Council Infrastructure Construction Jobs Totals from 2021-2031 by category:
Transportation 41,439
High Speed Rail 26,285
Infrastructure 5,647
Buildings 11,272
Energy & Broadband 15,963
###
Martha Espinosa
Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board
+1 559-490-7160
email us here