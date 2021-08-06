Submit Release
Maine Agriculture Education PK-12 Grants Available – Deadline Approaching!

Maine Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) has earmarked $60K for education agriculture grants in 5 categories in 2021! This support of Maine agriculture education in grades Pre-Kindergarten through 12 is a direct result of the Maine Agricultural Specialty License Plate.

Grants are available in a number of categories such as Agriculture Awareness, School Garden & Greenhouse, School Garden Integrated Pest Management Plan, and Agriculture Leadership. Grants are up to $2,000 and the deadline to apply is 4:00pm on August 23rd.

To see the grants, get more information, and apply visit: https://me.agclassroom.org/programs/grants/ 

Maine Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) is a grassroots program coordinated by the United States Department of Agriculture, and housed at the Maine Department of Agriculture. Our goal is to help students gain a greater awareness of the role of agriculture in the economy and society so that they will become citizens who support wise agricultural policies and local agriculture endeavors.

If you have questions please email maitc@maine.gov

