Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic.
Recurring
Cabell County
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.; and Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 8 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Jefferson County
Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Rd., Suite 1, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Friday, August 6
Lewis County
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Lewis County High School, 205 Minutemen Drive, Weston, WV 26452.
Wood County
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Gabe's, 280 Park Center Drive, Parkersburg WV 26101.
Saturday, August 7
Kanawha County
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.
Ohio County
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 Survivors Picnic COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, Sonnebourn Shelter/Wheeling Park, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Wood County
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Back to School and Safety Fair, Grand Central Mall, 100 Grand Central Mall, Vienna, WV 26105.
Monday, August 9
Mason County
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Mason County Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 1277 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
Tuesday, August 10
Hampshire County
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 North Western Pike, Augusta, WV 26704.
Mason County
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Mason County Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 1277 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
Wednesday, August 11
Mason County
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Mason County Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 1277 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
Thursday, August 12
Mason County
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Mason County Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 1277 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
Friday, August 13
Mason County
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Mason County Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 1277 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
Saturday, August 14
Kanawha County
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.
Thursday, August 19
Lewis County
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Lewis County High School, 205 Minutemen Drive, Weston, WV 26452.
Mason County
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Mason County Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 1277 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
Saturday, August 21
Kanawha County
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.
Wednesday, August 25
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Wheeling University Back to School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Troy Theater, 316 Washington Avenue, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Wednesday, September 1
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., West Liberty University Back to School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Blatnik Gym, 208 University Drive, West Liberty, WV 26074.