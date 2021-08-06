Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic.

More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov . For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.

Recurring

Cabell County

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.; and Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 8 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Jefferson County

Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Rd., Suite 1, Kearneysville, WV 25430.

Friday, August 6

Lewis County

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Lewis County High School, 205 Minutemen Drive, Weston, WV 26452.

Wood County

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Gabe's, 280 Park Center Drive, Parkersburg WV 26101.

Saturday, August 7

Kanawha County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.

Ohio County

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 Survivors Picnic COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, Sonnebourn Shelter/Wheeling Park, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Wood County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Back to School and Safety Fair, Grand Central Mall, 100 Grand Central Mall, Vienna, WV 26105.

Monday, August 9

Mason County

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Mason County Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 1277 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Tuesday, August 10

Hampshire County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 North Western Pike, Augusta, WV 26704.

Mason County

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Mason County Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 1277 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Wednesday, August 11

Mason County

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Mason County Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 1277 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Thursday, August 12

Mason County

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Mason County Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 1277 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Friday, August 13

Mason County

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Mason County Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 1277 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Saturday, August 14

Kanawha County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.

Thursday, August 19

Lewis County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Lewis County High School, 205 Minutemen Drive, Weston, WV 26452.

Mason County

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Mason County Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 1277 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Saturday, August 21

Kanawha County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.

Wednesday, August 25

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Wheeling University Back to School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Troy Theater, 316 Washington Avenue, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Wednesday, September 1

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., West Liberty University Back to School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Blatnik Gym, 208 University Drive, West Liberty, WV 26074.