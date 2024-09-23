West Virginia Department of Health Launches “I’m a WIC Kid” Campaign Seeking Adults Who Participated as Children

​​The West Virginia Department of Health’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is excited to expand the “I’m a WIC Kid” campaign. This initiative seeks to connect with adults who were once WIC participants as children to highlight the long-term benefits of the program and how it has shaped their lives.

​​“For many, WIC has been more than just a nutrition program—it has been a stepping stone towards a healthier and more secure future,” said Heidi Staats, Director of the Office of Nutrition Services. “As someone who used WIC for my son and continues to be involved as a foster-adoptive parent, I know firsthand how this program helps shape our approach to food and health.”

​​The “I’m a WIC Kid” campaign aims to illustrate the enduring positive impact of WIC on individuals' lives. By sharing stories from adults who participated in WIC as children, the campaign seeks to demonstrate how early support and education from the program contribute to developing lifelong healthy habits and well-being.

​“We believe that by sharing these personal experiences, we can connect with families who might benefit from WIC services today,” said Staats. “Highlighting the experiences of West Virginians who have grown up with WIC will reinforce the message that WIC offers valuable support for anyone.”

​​The Department of Health invites other former WIC participants to share their stories for potential inclusion in the campaign. Interested individuals can submit their stories via the following link: https://forms.gle/XpwvyHhiH5NsxcCp7​ or email wvwicstories@gmail.com.

​​WIC is a public health nutrition program that provides free benefits to pregnant women, new moms, and families with children up to age 5. All WIC participants receive healthy foods, personalized nutrition advice, one-on-one breastfeeding support, and referrals to health and social services at no cost.

​​Since its inception in 1974, WIC has served more than 1.8 million West Virginians, providing services in every county. “WIC is your neighbor that welcomes becoming your partner to provide nutritious foods for your family. Currently, 57 West Virginia WIC clinics are serving 56.7% of eligible moms, babies and children,” stresses Staats. “With advances like electronic benefits, mobile pay at farmers markets, mobile apps for shopping and breastfeeding support, West Virginia is creating ways for WIC to fit in your daily life in hopes of reaching more eligible but not participating families. WIC is for you - and for many more people than most realize.”

​​For those interested in applying for WIC benefits, applications can be completed online at dhhr.wv.gov/wic or by calling 304-558-0030.

