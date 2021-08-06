Music rights-shares of Kimtina Malmcronas single ”Somehow You Knew” is available for purchase on Zeptagram
GOTHENBURG, VG, SWEDEN, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music rights-shares of Kimtina Malmcronas single "Somehow You Knew" is available for purchase on the platform of Zeptagram. Kimtina Malmcrona is a musicproducer/ DJ from Gothenburg, Sweden, roots in Bosnia.
Her main genre is Electric Hardcore Music/ Raw - Hardstyle and Dubstep but she produces other styles like hip hop, trap, afrobeats, reggaeton, 80 ́s - 90 ́s inspired and lots more.
She was also a signed artist and performer in 2010. The biggest breakthrough right now is that one of Kimtinas more laidback singles called ”Somehow You Knew” with over 7 miljon views on Youtube, and it keeps hitting about 100.000 views a day, with over 11.000 subscribers worldwide. This song is an instrumental and has no lyrics nor vocals. It was recorded the most simple way, piano and strings. Kimtina used one short scene from the ”Twilight Saga”, Edward and Bella on their honeymoon.
This production/video was released in summer/fall of 2020 and reached 0bout 350.000 views the first year.
How it came about to reach over a miljon views? -Kimtinas ex husband downloaded the video and attached it on a sight called 9gag along with the news; actor Robert Pattinson ”Edward” was to play the next upcoming Batman, and then it just went boom for Kimtinas production. In just 3 weeks, in march of 2021 it hit over 3 miljon views and has kept growing ever since.
This production didn't really have a purpose, it was just something that got produced out of nothing. No ideas, just basically picking out some chords on the keyboard and a simple lead that just sounded nice. This song wasnʼt very long either, a little over a minute, but Kimtina had to make a full version of it when it started to spread around the world and it is now also available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart radio, Amazon, iTunes, Deezer.
Kimtina is teaming up with Zeptagram to list parts of rights to crowdfunding, which allows followers and fans to acquire publishing rights shares as well as supporting her music.
”This is actually a great way to let fans and followers know that they really matter and are very important for me as an artist. Basically in any business; sharing is equally important as receiving” says Kimtina.
