APMG Change Management Courses by Tecknologia

APMG Change Management training courses by Tecknologia are greatly appreciated by delegates.

If you believe (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance!”
— Peter Drucker
ILFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APMG Change Management course (developed in collaboration with the Change Management Institute) is designed to help organisations and their people manage the impact of change and provide techniques to effectively plan and implement successful transformation initiatives. Change Management Training is based on the Effective Change Manager's Handbook - aligned to the Change Management Institute's Change Management Body of Knowledge (CMBoK) - courses explore how change affects, and is affected by, individuals, teams, organisations and change leaders, equipping individuals with the knowledge, theories and techniques

Tecknologia is accredited by APMG International for all Change Management trainings.

While these training courses are highly appreciated by delegates from all professional backgrounds, Tecknologia continues to work on improving the quality of all trainings and keeping our delegates satisfied.

Tecknologia - Change Management Trainings

