RST Instruments launches new website, increases functionality and available content.
I am confident that our new RST website will become a trusted source of information by our customers, as well as our potential customers.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RST Instruments invites clients, stakeholders and visitors to try the company's new website, which has seen a significant redesign in the company's continuous efforts to improve functionality and create a digitally transformed platform that will serve its clients well into the future.
This update was designed to provide the best possible user experience, including outstanding navigation, functionality, and information. The new website showcases the company's complete lineup of instruments, including inclinometers and piezometers, focused on serving a wide range of geotechnical field performance monitoring needs. Some of the key updates to the website include:
New overall design: The website has been improved to deliver a superior user experience alongside a phenomenal new design. The goal of the website refresh was to bring the RST website into a modern, user-friendly design that makes it much easier for clients to find what they need within moments of arriving at the updated website.
Blog launch: With a strong focus on improving customer access to information about their products and services, RST Instruments is excited to launch its first blog, which aims to provide expertise on a wide range of related subject matter for the company's clients and stakeholders at the click of a mouse.
Add to quote functionality: In the past, getting a quote had required users to request a quote through the website for every single product. The new website allows multiple products to be added to a quote request, which is then sent to the RST team. After this point, the RST representative from the specified region can reply to provide specifics on product details, availability, and pricing.
New download center: This feature makes it much easier for customers in the field to quickly find brochures, manuals, and software relating to specific products and download them to their devices. This helps speed up the task of handling processes in the field much faster and more efficiently for the company's many clients.
The sales department is especially excited about the potential of the new website, given the improved user experience and details that are available to customers from the beginning of their sales journey.
“Having a world-class website is critical to how our companies are viewed in the marketplace. We're especially proud that we've made it far easier to get quotes for a wide variety of geotechnical instrumentation,” Kevin Boocock, Vice President – Sales / United States, RST Instruments, said. “I am confident that our new RST website will become a trusted source of information by our customers, as well as our potential customers.”
About RST Instruments
RST Instruments, together with sister companies, Measurand, and 3vGeomatics make up a platform of companies that are leading the way in providing geotechnical data and instrumentation needs.
Combined this platform is industry-first surface and sub-surface data monitoring and analysis solution with full global reach through underground sensors, cloud-based data and satellite technology.
