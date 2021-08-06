Arabic Lean Six Sigma certification released by ILSSI
Accredited Certification for Lean Six Sigma is now available in the Arabic language, joining the 6 other examination languages available from ILSSI.org
We are proud to be the first International organization to offer an accredited Lean Six Sigma certification examination in the Arabic language.”CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Lean Six Sigma Institute, ILSSI, with headquarters in Cambridge, UK has released the first Internationally Accredited Lean Six Sigma Certification exams in the Arabic language. The exams are offered online and can be scheduled and proctored using an online proctoring service provided by ProctorU.com. Alternatively ILSSI provides an International partner network of training companies which offer classroom training with the certification exam taken at the end of the training and a live proctor. ILSSI offers exams in English, French, Spanish, Dutch, Italian, Portuguese... and now in Arabic.
— Dr. Salman Al-Mishari
The International Lean Six Sigma Certification is a required qualification for professionals across a broad range of industry sectors including heavy manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, food/beverage, banking and supply-chain management.
Training and certification in Lean Six Sigma in Arabic has been up to this point difficult to find. Dr Salman Al-Mishari, ILSSI Director of Certification, stated 'We are proud to be the first International organization to offer an accredited Lean Six Sigma certification examination in the Arabic language'.
ILSSI and its partner network has trained and certified over 6,000 students across 22 countries over the past 4 years.
ILSSI currently has Arabic speaking training partners based in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Pakistan.
CEO of BoxBrain in Pakistan, Mr Saad Shoaib, said 'The addition of an Arabic version of the Lean Six Sigma certification exams will extend the reach of Lean Six Sigma to students who otherwise could not participate.'
The International Lean Six Sigma Institute was founded as a partnership for greater understanding and standardization between Lean Six Sigma professionals in the UK, EU, USA, Asia and the Middle-East with a focus on providing International collaboration, common understanding and standards for both Lean and Six Sigma principles, tools and techniques.
ILSSI runs an annual conference as well as offering training, certification, coaching and consulting services, directly and through its partner network. Their next conference is October 6th to 8th 2021 in Cambridge, England. For more information see ILSSI.org
Juliane Haan
ILSSI.org
1913755711 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn