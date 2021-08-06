Arabic Lean Six Sigma certification released by ILSSI

Arabic Lean Six Sigma Certification exams from ILSSI Dr Salman Al-Mishari, Director of Certification Internationally Accredited Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certificate

Accredited Certification for Lean Six Sigma is now available in the Arabic language, joining the 6 other examination languages available from ILSSI.org

We are proud to be the first International organization to offer an accredited Lean Six Sigma certification examination in the Arabic language.” — Dr. Salman Al-Mishari