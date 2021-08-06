Michelman Adds Technical Expertise & Influence in Printing & Packaging

Pasha Solel | Gianluigi Rankin

Over 25% of Michelman's global workforce are chemists, scientists, and engineers whose technical expertise helps companies navigate the packaging industry.

I'm excited to collaborate with this panel of expert advisory board members who thoroughly understand the current trends of the digital printing industry.” — Mr. Gianluigi Rankin

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 25% of Michelman's global workforce are chemists, scientists, and engineers whose technical expertise helps companies navigate the packaging industry's ever-changing material and end-of-life requirements.

Their most recent addition is Mr. Pasha Solel as Senior Business Development Manager for their Flexible Packaging market. Before joining Michelman, Solel spent nearly a decade with HP Indigo as a Material Applications Expert, working with major converters and focused on labels and flexible packaging applications. Prior to HP, he spent many years in the sustainable solar power industry, having experience with various plastics, adhesives, coatings, treatments, and curing technologies.

Explains Ralph Giammarco, Global Business Development Director for Printing & Packaging, "In addition to his strong technical background and customer-intimate approach, Pasha brings an in-depth understanding of how digital imaging and state-of-the art finishing workflows will help our customers adapt to the high market and brand demands for sustainability, functional performance, and quick turnaround."

Additionally, Mr. Gianluigi Rankin, the company's Global Marketing Manager for Digital Printing, has just been named to the Digital Print for Packaging US Advisory Board. Along with peers from Siegwerk, EFI, HP, Smithers, Ball Corporation, and Global Inkjet Systems Ltd., he will help shape future Digital Print for Packaging events and programs hosted by Smithers, a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services.

Explains Rankin, "I'm excited to collaborate with this panel of expert advisory board members who thoroughly understand the current trends of the digital printing industry. I look forward to helping shape relevant and industry-leading events."

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. Leading manufacturers worldwide use the company's surface additives and polymeric binders to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is also well known as an innovator in developing barrier and functional coatings used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.