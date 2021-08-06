FDLE arrests Clearwater man for attempting to solicit a minor

For Immediate Release August 5, 2021 CLEARWATER, Fla. – CLEARWATER, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Miguel Angel Perez-Camero, 27, of Clearwater for use of a computer to solicit illegal acts Section 847.0135 (3)(A), F.S., traveling to meet a minor Section 847.0135(4)(A), F.S., and unlawful use of a two-way communications device Section 934.215, F.S. FDLE began its investigation in December after agents saw an ad posted by Perez-Camero on a classified/dating website saying he was looking for a white female and was open to any age and body build. An undercover agent, posing as a 13-year-old, began communicating with Perez-Camero, who tried to coax the “child” into sneaking out of the house on several occasions and described in detail the sexual acts he wanted her to perform. The undercover agent repeatedly mentioned she was 13-years-old, but the suspect continually reached out to the “child” with the goal of meeting her for sex. Agents arrested Perez-Camero last night when he arrived to meet what he thought was the 13-year-old girl. He was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail. This case will be prosecuted by Office of State Attorney, 13th Judicial Circuit. If you have any information about Miguel Angel Perez-Camero as it relates to this case, please contact FDLE Tampa at (800) 226-1140. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001